Video Transcript

CJ: Hello, I'm CJ and I want to show you Handy. Handy is an open source speech-to-text application that you can run on your own computer. Simply press a keyboard shortcut, speak, and release, and Handy will paste whatever you said into the text field you're typing into.

Let's take a look at the settings menu for Handy, and it's really simple. You have a push-to-talk mode that you can enable, this is enabled by default so you press and hold the keys or alternatively you can turn it off so the transcription starts when you press the key combination and it stops when you press it again. And you can also change what key binding you would like to use for the transcription.

So now it's mapped to Ctrl-Z and if I turn this off, when I hit control Z, when you look up in the top corner of my Mac here, this little transcription icon lights up. And when I click it again, it turns off and transcribes the audio. There's nothing to paste into. So it just does nothing here.

So sit back, relax, and let Handy give you a hand.